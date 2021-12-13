Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Rajasthan vs Services: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan will lock horns with Services on Tuesday in the 5th round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.

Rajasthan have been rampant so far in the competition as they sit at the top of the Elite Group E points table with four wins in four matches. They will be eager to nail down their spot in the quarterfinals by winning this game.

Services, on the other hand, have had a decent run. They are third in the group standings with three wins and one loss in their four matches. Services will have to defeat Rajasthan by a considerable margin to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Rajasthan vs Services Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Services, Round 5, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Rajasthan vs Services Pitch Report

It is a decent wicket to bat on, but will get slower as the match progresses. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first to take advantage of the morning conditions with the new ball.

Rajasthan vs Services Weather Forecast

A day of clear skies and with no chance of precipitation is predicted in Ranchi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, temperature levels are expected to hover between 11 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan vs Services Probable XIs

Rajasthan

Rajasthan defeated Assam by 142 runs in their last game. Riding on the dual hundreds of Manender Singh (166 runs) and Mahipal Lomror (101 runs), Rajasthan posted a gigantic total of 335/3 in 50 overs batting first.

Defending the total, Rajasthan’s bowlers made light work of the Assam batting unit and wrapped up their innings inside 40 overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi scalped four wickets, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti added three wickets to his kitty.

Probable XI:

Abhijeet Tomar, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (C), Shubham Sharma, Shiva Chauhan, Aniket Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Services

Services lost their last game to Punjab by nine wickets. Batting first, Services managed a par total of 260/5 in 50 overs. While Mohit Ahlawat scored 71 runs for Services, skipper Rajat Paliwal remained unbeaten for 85 runs. However, Services’ bowlers had a torrid time defending the total as Punjab completed the chase inside 38 overs.

Probable XI

Ravi Chauhan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Rajat Paliwal (C), Mohit Ahlawat, Devender Lohchab (WK), Rahul Singh, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Lakhan Singh

Rajasthan vs Services Match Prediction

Rajasthan are on a roll at the moment and are one of only four unbeaten teams in the competition. At the same time, Services faced a morale-shattering defeat in their last game. To compete with an in-form Rajasthan, they must regroup and take their game up a notch.

Prediction: Rajasthan are expected to win this fixture.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

