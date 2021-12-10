Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tamil Nadu vs Bengal: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Tamil Nadu will square off against Bengal in a third-round game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2021-22 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu have begun their campaign in dominant fashion. They sit atop the Elite Group B points table, with two wins in two games. They have beaten Mumbai and Karnataka this season. With a third consecutive win, Karnataka will look to get closer to the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Bengal have had a mixed start to their campaign, sitting third in the points table with one win and one loss from two matches. Bengal won their opening game against Baroda, but lost their next one against Puducherry in a rain-interrupted contest.

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Round 3, Elite Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal Pitch Report

It is a decent wicket to bat on, but it also offers enough help to bowlers to make the game competitive. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a sunny day in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Meanwhile, there is a 10% chance of rain, and the temperature is likely to stay between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by eight wickets in their last game. They dismissed Karnataka for only 122 in 36.3 overs, bowling first. While M Siddharth accounted for four wickets, Ravi Sai Kishore scalped three. Tamil Nadu chased down the target in 28 overs with eight wickets in hand. Baba Indrajith remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 74 deliveries.

Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (C), Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Jagatheesan Kousik, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Silambarasan, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier.

Bengal

Bengal lost their last game to Puducherry by eight runs via the VJD method. Batting first, Bengal posted a decent total of 264-8 in 50 overs, with Shahbaz Ahmed playing a brilliant knock of an unbeaten 85 off 60 deliveries. Puducherry were 132/2 in 30 overs when rain stopped play. Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar scalped a wicket apiece.

Probable XI: Shreevats Goswami (WK), Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Sumanta Gupta, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal Match Prediction

After defeating two heavyweights, Karnataka and Mumbai, Tamil Nadu are on a roll. Meanwhile, Bengal registered a heartbreaking defeat in their last game. They will have to play out of their skins if they want to cause an upset in this game on Saturday.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu are expected to win this game on Saturday.

Edited by Bhargav

