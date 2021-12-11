Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Vidarbha vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

On Saturday, Vidarbha will square off against Odisha in a third-round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

Both Vidarbha and Odisha have made a fantastic start to their respective campaigns as both teams have won their first two matches. While Vidarbha have defeated Himachal Pradesh and Andhra in their first two games, Odisha have defeated Andhra and Gujarat.

Both Vidarbha and Odisha will now fight for the top place in the Elite Group A points table as the winner of this game will claim the top spot.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Vidarbha vs Odisha Pitch Report

It's a sporting wicket with a little bit of something for everyone. While the surface has enough runs to offer the batters, it will also assist the spinners. The team winning the toss will opt to bat first here.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with no chance of rain is predicted in Thane on Saturday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to remain between 23 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Probable XIs

Vidarbha

Vidarbha defeated Andhra by eight wickets in their last match. Batting first, Andhra posted a decent total of 287/8 in 50 overs. For Vidharbha, Aditya Sarwate did a great job with the ball and returned with three wickets.

Riding on Atharva Taide's superb knock of an unbeaten 164 runs off 123 deliveries, Vidarbha made a mockery of the chase. They hunted down the total inside 42 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Probable XI: Faiz Fazal (C), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur

Odisha

Odisha stunned Gujarat with three wickets in their last match. Bowling first, Odisha did a fantastic job of containing Gujarat to 224/9 in 50 overs. It was a combined effort from Odisha's bowling unit as four bowlers bagged two wickets each.

Odisha's top order crumbled, chasing the target but the middle-order ensured they took their side home. Abhishek Raut was the star with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 60 runs off 50 deliveries to win the game for his team.

Probable XI: Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati (C), Govinda Poddar, Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Sunil Roul, Jayanta Behera, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan

Vidarbha vs Odisha Match Prediction

Vidarbha are a team in form and it would be difficult for Odisha to stop them. Moreover, the cracks in Odisha's batting were on display against Gujarat while chasing a mediocre total. Vidarbha have a quality bowling unit at their disposal to take advantage of Odisha's batting vulnerabilities.

Prediction: Vidarbha are likely to win this contest

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

