Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Delhi will square off against Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday, December 12 at Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh.

Haryana, led by Himanshu Rana, started their campaign with back-to-back losses at the hands of Hyderabad and Saurashtra. However, they defeated Jharkhand by 28 runs to open their account in the tournament. After being put in to bat, Haryana scored 281 for three.

The skipper scored 94 and guided his team to a formidable score. The Haryana bowlers did an excellent job as they restricted Jharkhand to 253 in 49.3 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets. Despite the victory, Haryana stayed at the bottom of the table.

Delhi, led by Pradeep Sangwan, on the other hand, started their sojourn with a resounding six-wicket victory. However, losses at the hands of Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh have pushed them back. On Saturday, December 11, UP defeated them by nine wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Delhi were shot out for 243. Anuj Rawat and Lalit Yadav notched half-centuries for their team. Thereafter, Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten 120-run knock made sure that UP chased the target down in 43.5 overs with 37 balls to spare.

Delhi vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Haryana, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 12th, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Delhi vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. The chasing teams have found it a tad easier and hence, fielding first should be the preferred option for the side that wins the toss.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

Conditions will be clear with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Delhi vs Haryana Probable XIs

Delhi

Probable XI: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Siddhant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Lalit Yadav

Haryana

Probable XI: Himanshu Rana (c), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Nitin Saini (wk), Shivam Chauhan, Mohit Sharma, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Yashu Sharma, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi vs Haryana Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting line-ups and it won’t be a surprise if the chasing team ends up winning the encounter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

