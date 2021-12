Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Indian men’s domestic cricket schedule shifts its focus from T20s to 50-over contests with the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. The tournament will start on the 8th of December and will run until the 26th of December.

India’s premier 50-over competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is named after former Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare, will see 38 teams fight for the coveted title. The sides come from different zonal regions and are divided into six groups - Elite Group A, B, C, D, E, and Plate Group.

While Elite Group A features Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, and Vidarbha, Baroda, Bengal, Puducherry, Karnataka, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu will form Elite Group B.

Delhi, Haryana, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh will compete in Elite Group C, whereas Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will complete Elite Group D.

Assam, Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Railways and Services are in Elite Group E, with Bihar, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Manipur to fight it out in the Plate Group.

The group stage matches will be completed in round-robin style, with the top team from each Elite group qualifying for the quarter-finals. Second-placed Elite group teams and the side topping the Plate group will have to reach the last-eight stage via pre-quarterfinals.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Match Schedule and Timings (All matches at 9:00 AM IST)

December 08, Wednesday

Andhra vs Odisha, Round 1, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Kerala vs Chandigarh, Round 1, Elite Group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Punjab vs Rajasthan, Round 1, Elite Group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Goa vs Assam, Round 1, Elite Group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Railways vs Services, Round 1, Elite Group E

Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Bihar vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 1, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Round 1, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Round 1, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 1, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Round 1, Elite Group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Baroda vs Bengal, Round 1, Elite Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka vs Puducherry, Round 1, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Jharkhand vs Delhi, Round 1, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Hyderabad vs Haryana, Round 1, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

December 09, Thursday

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Round 2, Elite Group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Goa vs Rajasthan, Round 2, Elite Group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Punjab vs Railways, Round 2, Elite Group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Services vs Assam, Round 2, Elite Group E

Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Bihar vs Meghalaya, Round 1, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Tripura vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Round 2, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra, Round 2, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Saurashtra vs Haryana, Round 2, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Gujarat vs Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Andhra vs Vidarbha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Baroda vs Mumbai, Round 2, Elite Group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Round 2, Elite Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Puducherry vs Bengal, Round 2, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Hyderabad vs Delhi, Round 2, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

December 11, Saturday

Kerala vs Maharashtra, Round 3, Elite group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Goa vs Services, Round 3, Elite group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Punjab vs Assam, Round 3, Elite group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Railways vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite group E

Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Tripura vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Bihar vs Nagaland, Round 3, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 3, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Round 3, Elite group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh, Round 3, Elite group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Round 3, Elite group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 3, Elite group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 3, Elite group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Vidarbha vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Baroda vs Puducherry, Round 3, Elite group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Round 3, Elite group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

December 12, Sunday

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, Round 4, Elite Group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Punjab vs Services, Round 4, Elite Group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Goa vs Railways, Round 4, Elite Group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Rajasthan vs Assam, Round 4, Elite Group E

Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Tripura vs Nagaland, Round 4, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Bihar vs Sikkim, Round 4, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Delhi vs Haryana, Round 4, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Gujarat vs Vidarbha, Round 4, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 4, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry, Round 4, Elite Group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Baroda vs Karnataka, Round 4, Elite Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Mumbai vs Bengal, Round 4, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Round 4, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

December 14, Tuesday

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Railways vs Assam, Round 5, Elite Group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Rajasthan vs Services, Round 5, Elite Group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Goa vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group E

Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Tripura vs Meghalaya, Round 5, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sikkim vs Manipur, Round 5, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 5, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 5, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh, Round 5, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Kerala vs Uttarakhand, Round 5, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Round 5, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 5, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat vs Andhra, Round 5, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Karnataka vs Bengal, Round 5, Elite Group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Mumbai vs Puducherry, Round 5, Elite Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Round 5, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 5, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Delhi vs Saurashtra, Round 5, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

December 19, Sunday

Pre-quarterfinal 3

Pre-quarterfinal 2

Pre-quarter-final 1

December 21, Tuesday

Quarter-final 2

Quarter-final 1

December 22, Wednesday

Quarter-final 3

Quarter-final 4

December 24, Friday

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

December 26, Sunday

Final

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Live Streaming Details

Some of the matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22 will be streamed live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Squads

Uttarakhand

Ankit Manor, Sanyam Arora, Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Bhatt, Himanshu Bisht, Robin Bisht, Jay Bista, Kunal Chandela, Vijay Jethi, Nikhil Kohli, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Dikshanshu Negi, Piyush Joshi, Saurabh Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Tanush Gusain, Agrim Tiwari,

Chandigarh

Arpit Pannu, Shivam Bhambri, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh, Sarul Kanwar, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmener Lather, Amrit Lubana, Kunal Mahajan, Shresth Nirmohi, Manan Vohra

Delhi

Pradeep Sangwan, Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Deepak Punia, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Siddhant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht

Goa

Felix Alemao, Amit Yadav, Amogh Desai, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Vaibhav Govekar, Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Kauthankar, Eknath Kerkar, Darshan Misal, Amulya Pandrekar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Shubham Ranjane, Malliksab Sirur, Niihal Surlaker, Shrikant Wagh

Haryana

Ankit Kumar, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Treyaksh Bali, Jaideep Bhambhu, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Ajit Chahal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Sanjay Dhull, Nitesh Hooda, Aman Kumar, Harshal Patel, Himanshu Rana, Amit Rana, Nitin Saini, Rohit Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Guntashveer Singh, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Yashu Sharma

Manipur

Al Bashid Muhammed, Chongtham Mehul, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sanatombaroy Laiphangbam, Homendro Kabrambam, Narisingh Yadav, Nitesh Sedai, Kangabam Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Jayanta Sagatpam, Bonny Chingangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Kishan Thokchom, Somorjit Salam, Sunil Salam, Karnajit Yumnam

Puducherry

Damodaran Rohit, Arvind Kothandapani, Aravindraj Ravichandran, Subodh Bhati, Pavan Deshpande, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, S Karthik, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Logesh Prabagaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ashith Rajiv, Raghu Sharma, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi, Marimuthu Vikeshwaran

Baroda

Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Agnivesh Ayachi, Bhargav Bhatt, Chinta Gandhi, Pratik Ghodadra, Kartik Kakade, Parth Kohli, Lukman Meriwala, Bhanu Pania, Mitesh Patel, Ansh Patel, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Vishnu Solanki, Pradeep Yadav

Gujarat

Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Umang Kumar, Priyank Parmar, Jayveer Parmar, Het Patel, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Hemang Patel, Karan Patel, Dhruv Raval, Rahul Shah, Abhinav Tandel

Saurashtra

Himalaya Barad, Parth Bhut, Parth Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Divyaraj Chauhan, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Vandit Jivrajani, Devang Karamta, Prerak Mankad, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas

Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Swapnil Fulpagar, Swapnil Gugale, Divyang Himganekar, Manoj Ingale, Kedar Jadhav, Amin Kazi, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Nahar, Ranjeet Nikam, Ashay Palkar, Pavan Shah, Dhanrajsingh Pradeshi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Sunil Yadav, Jagdish Zope

Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan, Hokaito Zhimomi, Abu Nechim, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Jalal Uddin, Khrievitso Kense, Imliwati Lemtur, Santosh Mahato, Merenka Jamir, Nzanthung Mozhui, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Temjentoshi Jamir

Rajasthan

Ashok Menaria, Suraj Ahuja, Shiva Chauhan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Services

Varun Choudhary, Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Lakhan Singh, Devender Lohchab, Mohit Ahlawat, Nitin Yadav, Amit Pachhara, Rajat Paliwal, Sachidanand Pandey, Diwesh Pathania, Poonam Poonia, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Raushan Raj, Ravi Chauhan, Sachin Shinde, Sufiyan Alam, Nitin Tanwar, Vikash Yadav

Tripura

KB Pawan, Rajat Dey, Amit Ali, Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Saurabh Das, Dipayan Debbarma, Bishal Ghosh, Samit Gohel, Saruk Hossain, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Rana Dutta, Chandan Ray, Ajoy Sarkar, Rahil Shah, Samrat Singha, Arkaprabha Sinha

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Almas Shaukat, Bobby Yadav, Priyam Garg, Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Madhav Kaushik, Munindra Maurya, Nalin Mishra, Mohsin Khan, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Sameer Choudhary, Sameer Rizvi, Saurabh Kumar, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal

Bihar

Ashutosh Aman, Abhijeet Saket, Shashi Anand, Anunay Singh, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Suraj Kashyap, Mangal Mahrour, Pratyush Singh, Samar Quadri, Malay Raj, Rishav Raj, Kumar Rajnish, Yashasvi Rishav, Harsh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Amod Yadav

Chhattisgarh

Harpreet Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Binny Samual, Shashank Chandrakar, Lavin Coster, Sanjeet Desai, Akhil Herwadkar, Amandeep Khare, Vishal Kushwah, Sourabh Majumdar, Ajay Mandal, Aishwarya Mourya, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Veer Pratap Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shashank Singh

Kerala

Sanju Samson, Sajeevan Akhil, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Pathirikattu Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rojith Ganesh, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod,

Madhya Pradesh

Parth Sahani, Rajat Patidar, Ankit Sharma, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan, Puneet Datey, Arpit Gaud, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rakesh Thakur

Assam

Riyan Parag, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Roshan Alam, Pallavkumar Das, Denish Das, Pritam Das, Rishav Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Saahil Jain, Jitumoni Kalita, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Kunal Saikia, Akash Sengupta, Amit Sinha, Abhishek Thakuri

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Ajay Dev Goud, Mehdi Hassan, Kartikeya Kak, Chama Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Pragnay Reddy, Rakshann Readdi, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandarn Sahani, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Tilak Varma

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Baltej Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Siddharth Kaul, Krishan Alang, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Nehal Wadhera

Jharkhand

Saurabh Tiwary, Virat Singh, Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Bal Krishna, Kumar Deobrat, Ishank Jaggi, Kaushal Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Shubham Kumar Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Satya Setu, Rahul Shukla, Vivekanand Tiwari, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh

Odisha

Rajesh Dhuper, Abhishek Yadav, Anshy Rath, Jayanta Behera, Gourav Choudhury, Pratik Das, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Pappu Roy, Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Prayash Singh, Ashish Rai, Rajesh Mohanty, Harshit Rathod, Bikash Rout, Anuraj Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, B Shiva, Tarani Sa

Vidarbha

Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Parth Rekhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Raghav Dhawan, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht

Karnataka

Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prateek Jain, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidhyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, BR Sharath, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nihal Ullal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bengal

Sudip Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sayan Ghosh, Habib Gandhi, Kaif Ahmed, Karan Lal, Ranjot Khaira, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Pratap Singh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sujit Yadav

Jammu & Kashmir

Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Ram Dayal, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Manzoor Dar, Mujtaba Yousuf, Parvez Rasool, Qamran Iqbal, Suryansh Raina, Paras Sharma, Ian Dev Singh, Umran Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Waseem Raza, Yudhvir Singh

Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Doria, Kengo Bam, Rajesh Bishnoi, Vipin Dhaka, Indiya Toku, Karkir Taye, Techi Neri, Manvan Patel, Vijay Rao, Akhilesh Sahani, Nazeeb Saiyed, Myendung Singpho, Song Tacho, Suraj Tayam, Techi Sonam, Yab Niya, Kamsha Yangfo

Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Aman Hakim Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Arman Jaffer, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Deepak Shetty, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare

Meghalaya

Punit Bisht, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Riboklang Hynniewta, Chirag Khurana, Jason Lamare, Kilco Marak, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Wellmanson Passah, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Chengkam Sangma, Johny Sangma, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Rohit Shah, Nafees Siddique, Yogesh Tiwari

Railways

Doddamani Anand, Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Mrunal Devdhar, Harsh Tyagi, Karthik Raman, Amit Kuila, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, T Pradeep, Pratham Singh, Ananta Saha, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Dhrushant Soni, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Andhra

Srikar Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ricky Bhui, Dheeraj Kumar, CR Gnaneshwar, SK Ismail, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ambati Rayudu, Harishankar Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamsi Krishna

Sikkim

Tashi Bhalla, Mandup Bhutia, Nitesh Gupta, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, Lee Yong Lepcha, James Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Md Saptulla, Palzor Tamang, Chitiz Tamang, Ashish Thapa

Tamil Nadu

Vijay Shankar, Adithya Ganesh, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Rajendran Vivek, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik

Mizoram

Iqbal Abdulla, Uday Kaul, Taurwar Kohli, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Vikash Kumar, Bobby Zothansanga

