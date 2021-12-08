Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Goa vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Goa will lock horns with Rajasthan in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, December 9, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Goa beat Assam by five wickets in their previous game in the tournament. Their bowlers produced a fine showing to restrict Assam to just 215-9. Lakshay Garg and Amulya Pandrekar were the pick of their bowlers, picking up three wickets apiece.

The bowlers then set up the game nicely for Goa, who overhauled their target in 48.3 overs and with five wickets to spare. Eknath Kerkar top-scored in the chase with an unbeaten 61. Captain Snehal Kauthankar missed out on a half-century, scoring 49 runs. Meanwhile, Suyash Prabhudessai and Darshan Misal scored 37 runs apiece.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan also won their last match, against Punjab. Their pacers led the charge to bowl Punjab out for 219 runs. Khaleel Ahmed put in a stellar performance, picking up four wickets. He was well supported by Aniket Choudhary and Kamlesh Nagarkotti, who picked up two wickets apiece.

Abhijeet Tomar struck a brilliant unbeaten century (104), carrying his bat through the chase. Salman Khan (36), Manender Singh (31) and Deepak Hooda (24), made key contributions, helping Rajasthan got over the line in 49 overs and with six wickets at their disposal.

Goa vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Goa vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Date: December 9, 2021.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

Goa vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The wicket at the JSCA International Stadium is good for batting. There will be some help for the quicker bowlers early on. They will need to bowl accurate lines and lengths to make use of the same. The surface should favour the team batting second. So winning the toss and bowling first could be the ideal choice at this venue.

Goa vs Rajasthan Weather Report

The skies could be partly cloudy throughout the game. The temperature could vary between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain, so a full contest should ensue.

Goa vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Goa

Aditya Kaushik, Darshan Misal, Amulya Pandrekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (c), Eknath Kerkar (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shrikant Wagh, Amit Yadav, Shubham Ranjane.

Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh (w), Deepak Hooda (c), Salman Khan, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Abhijeet Tomar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.

Goa vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Both teams put up good all-round performances in their last match. Compared to Goa, Rajasthan have more experienced players. So they are likely to emerge triumphant on the day.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win.

