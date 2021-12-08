Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Gujarat will square off against Odisha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, December 9 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Gujarat, led by Het Patel, started their campaign on an impressive note after beating Jammu and Kashmir by five wickets on Wednesday.

After electing to field first, the Gujarat bowlers restricted their opponents to 171 in 42.1 overs. Chintan Gaja picked up four wickets. Hemang Patel accounted for three scalps as well.

Gujarat chased down the target in 36.5 overs with 13.1 overs to spare. Bhargav Merai scored an unbeaten 83-ball 57, taking his team home. Ripal Patel also played a handy 33-run knock, decorated with two fours and three sixes.

Odisha, led by Subranshu Senapati, also made a winning start to their campaign in the tournament. On Wednesday, December 8, they defeated Andhra Pradesh by 63 runs.

After being sent in to bat, Odisha racked up a significant score of 278 for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Senapati led from the front with a 116-run knock, laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Thereafter, Odisha bowled their opponents out for 215 in 46.3 overs. Jayanta Behera picked up four wickets and gave away a mere 24 runs while bowling one maiden as well.

Gujarat vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Odisha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Gujarat vs Odisha Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is a sporting one. Run-making isn’t tough as the Odisha skipper showed the other day.

Batting may get difficult with time and hence, batting first should be the way forward.

Gujarat vs Odisha Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to be clear with temperatures around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 70s.

Gujarat vs Odisha Probable XIs

Gujarat

Probable XI: Ripal Patel, Het Patel (c & wk), Siddharth Desai, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Dhruv Raval, Bhargav Merai, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah

Odisha

Probable XI: Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati (c), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Govinda Poddar, Sunil Roul, Biplab Samantray, Jayanta Behera, Abhishek Raut, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan

Gujarat vs Odisha Match Prediction

Gujarat put forth a clinical showing in their first game and should be high on confidence. Although even Odisha won their opening match, Gujarat seem slight favorites.

Prediction: Gujarat are likely to win this fixture.

