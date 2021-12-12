Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Kerala vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Kerala will square off against Uttarakhand in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, December 14, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, are placed atop the points table with 12 points from four games. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also on 12 points, but Kerala are ahead of them on net run rate. On Sunday, Samson and co. defeated Chhattisgarh by five wickets.

After opting to field, Kerala restricted their opponents to 189 in 46.2 overs. Sijomon Joseph’s five-wicket blew Chhattisgarh away. Thereafter, Vinoop Manoharan’s unbeaten 72-ball 54, laced with nine fours, made sure Kerala romped home with 15.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, led by Jay Gokul Bista, are in dire straits. They find themselves fifth in the points table, having lost three of their four games. On Sunday, Maharashtra beat them by four wickets. After being asked to bat first, Uttarakhand scored 251.

Swapnil Singh top-scored for them with a run-a-ball 66. Opening batter Tanush Gusain’s 88-ball 55, laced with eight fours, set the tone. Thereafter, Ankit Bawne’s 113-run knock with 12 fours and one six made sure Maharashtra tracked won with a delivery to spare.

Kerala vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Kerala vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been decent for batting, and run-making hasn’t been overly tough. However, five of the eight games have been won by the team batting first.

Kerala vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

Conditions should be clear on matchday with no chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Kerala vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Kerala

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Basil Thampi.

Uttarakhand

Jay Gokul Bista (c), Tanush Gusain, Vaibhav Bhatt (wk), Robin Bist, Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Sanyam Arora, Himanshu Bisht, Ankit Manor, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Tiwari.

Kerala vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Kerala are in exceptional form, and have put in pretty strong performances in the tournament. Uttarakhand may not find it easy to beat them. Kerala will start as the firm favourites against Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sanju Samson score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far