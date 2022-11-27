Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Quarterfinal 3, Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Assam and Jammu and Kashmir will lock horns on Monday (November 28) at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Assam, captained by Kunal Saikia, have had an impressive run. They won six of their seven games to finish behind group winners Karnataka in Elite Group B. Assam beat Delhi by 25 runs in their last game and should be high on confidence. After being bowled out for 250, they restricted Delhi to 225. Rahul Hazarika scored a half-century for Assam.

Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, led by Shubham Pundir, won five games in Elite Group D and have a net run rate of 0.493. They finsihed below Punjab in the points table.

They're coming off a seven-wicket win over Kerala in the preliminary quarterfinal. Auqib Nabi (four wickets) and Shubham Khajuria (76 runs) were the top performers.

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Quarterfinal 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, Monday; 09:00 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one. However, it's expected to slow down as the game progresses. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

The skies should be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature could be between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity shouldn't be on the higher sside

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Assam

Kunal Saikia (c & wk), Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rishav Das, Sunil Lachit

Jammu and Kashmir

Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir Malik, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Pundir (c), Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction

Both Assam and Jammu and Kashmir seem equally matched. Going by the conditions likely to be on offer, the team batting first should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting first to win

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

