Maharashtra and Assam are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. The Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad will host the exciting clash.

Maharashtra, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been in stupendous form. They topped Elite Group E with victories in all six of their matches and a net run rate of +1.498. In the quarter-finals, they beat Uttar Pradesh by 58 runs and made their way through to the top four.

Skipper Gaikwad became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 220 runs off 159 balls with the help of 10 fours and 16 sixes. Thereafter, Maharashtra bowled UP out for 272 in 47.4 overs.

Assam, on the other hand, won six out of seven matches in Elite Group B and finished second in the points table with a net run rate of +1.360. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets in the semi-finals on Monday.

After being asked to chase 351, Assam won with 23 balls to spare following Riyan Parag's 116-ball 174, laced with 12 fours and as many sixes. Rishav Das stayed unbeaten on 114 off 118 and lent Parag support in the middle overs.

Maharashtra vs Assam Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Assam Semi-Final 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, Wednesday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Maharashtra vs Assam Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be an absolute belter and a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Maharashtra vs Assam Weather Forecast

For the time being, there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side either.

Maharashtra vs Assam Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale (wk), Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Assam

Probable XI

Kunal Saikia (c & wk), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, and Avinov Choudhury.

Maharashtra vs Assam Prediction

Maharashtra have been in incredible form as they are unbeaten in the tournament. Assam have also done well, but getting past Maharashtra may turn out to be a far cry for them.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Maharashtra vs Assam Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

