Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh will host the contest.

Andhra, led by Srikar Bharat, are placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -0.754. They will go into the match after losing to Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Andhra were shot out for 206 in 47.3 overs. Manish Golamaru scored 46 runs off 60 balls. Himachal chased down the target in 43.3 overs as Andhra slumped to a defeat in their opening game.

Arunachal Pradesh, captained by Neelam Obi, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.220. They made a poor start to the tournament after losing to Rajasthan by 161 runs.

Their bowlers faltered big time as Rajasthan put up a massive score of 347 for eight on the board. Opening batter Sachin Sharma and Aprameya Jaiswal scored the fifties, but Arunachal were bowled out for 186 in 46.2 overs.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, on Saturday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the stadium in Chandigarh is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers need to work hard to reap the rewards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Report

Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark and playing conditions will be good for the game of cricket. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable Xl

Andhra

Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Manish Golamaru, Tripurana Vijay, Shaik Rasheed, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Nitish Reddy, Prithvi Raj Yarra, KV Sasikanth

Arunachal Pradesh

Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Kumar Nyompu, Aprameya Jaiswal, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Likha Sonia, Divyanshu Yadav, Akshay Jain, Sachin Sharma, Nabam Abo, Yorjum Sera

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Prediction

Andhra lost their opening match and will be low in confidence. However, they will fancy their chances against Arunachal Pradesh, who lost their first game by a huge margin.

Prediction: Andhra to win the match.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A