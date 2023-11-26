Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Andhra and Assam will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday, November 27. The Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh will host the contest.

Andhra, led by KS Bharat, did not make the best of starts in the tournament after losing to Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets. However, they made amends by beating Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets on Saturday.

After being put in to bowl first, Andhra restricted their opponents to 234 for four in 50 overs. Thereafter, Ashwin Hebbar and KS Bharat scored hundreds as Andhra chased down the target in 34.1 overs.

Assam, led by Riyan Parag, on the other hand, did not make the best of starts to their journey in the tournament. They lost to Gujarat by 36 runs in their previous match and will be keen to make amends.

Their bowlers faltered as Gujarat put up a massive score of 320 for the loss of eight wickets. Opening batter Denish Das scored 54 runs, but Assam were bowled out for 284 in 47.1 overs.

Andhra vs Assam Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Assam, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, on Sunday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Andhra vs Assam Pitch Report

The pitch in Chandigarh is an excellent one for batting. Scores above the 260-run mark will be needed to challenge the opposition. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Andhra vs Assam Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Chandigarh. Temperatures will be around 26 and 22 degrees Celsius. Playing conditions for a game of cricket will be pleasant.

Andhra vs Assam Probable Xl

Andhra

Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, K P Sai Rahul, Tripurana Vijay, Pinninti Tapaswi

Assam

Denish Das, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Riyan Parag (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty

Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Prediction

Andhra will be going into the match as favourites. They will be high on confidence after getting the better of Arunachal Pradesh in their previous game. Making a comeback for Assam would not be a walk in the park.

Prediction: Andhra to win the match.

Andhra vs Assam Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A