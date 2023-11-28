Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Andhra will square off with Rajasthan in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group D Clash at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park in Chandigarh on Wednesday, November 29.

Andhra, under the captaincy of Srikar Bharat, started their campaign with a loss against Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets. They registered their first win of the season against Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets.

Unfortunately, they suffered another defeat against Assam by five wickets. Andhra batted first and posted a below-par total of 112 runs in 31.5 overs. In response, Assam chased down the target in 24.2 overs with five wickets remaining.

On the other hand, Deepak Hooda-led Rajasthan are having a dream campaign with a hat-trick of victories. Their first win came against Arunachal Pradesh by 161 runs. Later, they defeated Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh by five wickets and 60 runs respectively.

In their last game against UP, Rajasthan batted first and racked up a total of 211 runs in 48.3 overs. In reply, the opposition were bowled out for 151 runs. Rahul Chahar was the wrecker-in-chief with a fifer.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Rajasthan, Round 4, Group D

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh

Andhra vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The surface at this venue is going to be a balanced one with both batters and bowlers getting their fair share. Batters need to spend some time before going for their shots on this tricky surface. The captain winning the toss would love to chase the target.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Weather Forecast

We can expect a full 100-over game to take place without any rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 26 degrees Celsius with humidity levels touching 57 percent.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Probable Xl

Andhra

Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Madhav Rayudu, Nitish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Tripurana Vijay, Shaik Rasheed, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth

Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Rahul Chahar, Sahil Dhiwan, Aniket Choudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Karan Lamba

Andhra vs Rajasthan Prediction

Both sides boast strong players in all three facets of the game. However, presently, Rajasthan appears more confident and is poised to secure their fourth consecutive win in the campaign. Their overall gameplay suggests they are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win this game.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A