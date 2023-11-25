Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be up against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday, November 27. The Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park in Chandigarh, will host the contest.

Arunachal Pradesh, led by Neelam Obi, have not had the best of campaigns thus far, as they are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.715 after losses in both their matches.

They will go into the match after losing to Andhra by nine wickets in their previous match. Their bowlers failed to step as Andhra chased down a target of 235 with 15.5 overs left in their innings.

Gujarat, captained by Chintan Gaja, got off to an impressive start in their campaign after beating Assam by 36 runs. However, they slumped to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Gujarat were bowled out for 128 in 29 overs. Deepak Chahar picked up six wickets to blow them away. Rajasthan chased down the target of 130 with 21.2 overs to spare.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, on Monday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground has been excellent for batting until now. In both matches thus far, teams were able to score above the 270-run mark. A high-scoring match seems to be in the offing.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Chandigarh. Playing conditions will be decent, with temperatures around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Probable Xl

Arunachal Pradesh

Neelam Obi (c), Sachin Sharma, Aprameya Jaiswal, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Divyanshu Yadav, Techi Doria, Likha Sonia, Nabam Abo, Yorjum Sera, Krishna Sachan, Aryan Sahani

Gujarat

Kathan Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Jayveer Parmar, Piyush Chawla, Vishal Jayswal, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Prediction

Gujarat lost their previous match, but they should be able to make a comeback with a win against Arunachal Pradesh, who have been terribly out of form.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A