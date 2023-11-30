Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Arunachal vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Arunachal Pradesh will face Himachal Pradesh in the 77th match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1, at the Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground in Chandigarh. Arunachal have lost all three matches so far and are last in Group D. Himachal, meanwhile, have won two out of three matches and are in third place.

Arunachal lost their last game against Gujarat, where the latter elected to bowl after winning the toss. Arunachal were bundled out for just 159 runs in 35.1 overs. Sachin Dhanesh Sharma was their only batter who made more than 30 runs. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat and took three wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs.

Urvil Patel scored 100 runs off just 41 deliveries in the chase and helped Gujarat win the match in 13 overs. They lost only two wickets in the process. Krishna Sachan and Happy Kashyap took one wicket each for Arunachal.

Himachal defeated Assam by eight wickets in their last match after chasing down the target of 122 runs in 16.3 overs. Rishi Dhawan and Mayank Dagar starred with the ball for Himachal and took four wickets each. Sumeet Verma remained unbeaten on 51 runs off just 20 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Match 77, Group D

Date and Time: December 1, 9:00 AM PM IST

Venue: Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground has hosted four matches so far this season. The teams batting first have made over 250 runs in three games. The surface here might have a lot to offer to the batters in this game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Report

The weather will likely remain hazy throughout this match, and there might be an ample amount of sunlight. The temperature will likely increase as the match progresses.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh

Neelam Obi (c), Sachin Sharma, Aryan Sahani, Aprameya Jaiswal, Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Divyanshu Yadav, Likha Sonia, Happy Kashyap, Krishna Sachan, Nabam Abo

Himachal Pradesh

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (wk), Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Nikhil Gangta (c), Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Himachal have been on a dominant run this season, and Arunachal might not have a chance against them. This might be an easy task for Himachal.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh to win the match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A