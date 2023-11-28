Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Assam vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Assam and Himachal Pradesh will lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 in Chandigarh, will host the contest.

Assam, led by Sibsankar Roy, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.034, thanks to wins in one out of two games. They beat Andhra by five wickets in their previous match.

After opting to field first, Assam bowled their opponents out for 112 in 31.5 overs. Thereafter, they chased down the target in 24.2 overs to also boost their net run rate.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, are struggling at fifth with four points and a net run rate of -0.332. They will go into the match after losing to Uttar Pradesh by seven wickets on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, Himachal put up a decent score of 276 in 50 overs. But UP chased down the target in 37 overs. Opening batter Swastik Chikara scored 117 off 101 to hand Himachal their first defeat.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Assam vs Himachal Pradesh, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, on Wednesday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

Batters are expected to make hay on an excellent pitch to bat on. Teams need to be around the 300-run mark to have any chance of winning. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Report

There is no chance of rain, although cloud cover will be there. Fast bowlers may get some help from the surface due to the overcast conditions. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Probable Xl

Assam

Denish Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy (c), Saahil Jain, Pallavkumar Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Abir Chakraborty

Himachal Pradesh

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (wk), Amit Kumar, Nikhil Gangta (c), Akash Vasisht, Arpit Guleria, Sumeet Verma, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction

Assam will fancy their chances against Himachal Pradesh, who will be low on confidence in their bowling department. Assam have a strong bowling lineup that is capable of doing wonders.

Prediction: Assam to win the match.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

