Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Bengal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Baroda and Bengal will face off in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

Baroda, captained by Krunal Pandya, played in an absolute thriller against Punjab in their opening match of the tournament. In the end, they won by three runs to register their first win of this season.

After being sent in to bat first, Baroda scored 214 for nine in 50 overs. Thereafter, Atit Sheth and Babashafi Pathan picked up three wickets apiece as Baroda bowled their opponents out for 211 in 49 overs.

Bengal, led by Sudip Kumar Gharami, on the other hand, are placed on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +4.813. They defeated Nagaland by nine wickets in their previous match to get their campaign off to a flying start.

After opting to field first, Bengal bowled Nagaland out for 139 in 47 overs. Saksham Chaudhary was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets. Bengal chased down the target in 18.5 overs after Abhimanyu Easwaran and skipper Gharami scored fifties.

Baroda vs Bengal Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Bengal, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, on Saturday, 9am IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Baroda vs Bengal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Scores in the range of 280-300 can be expected. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Baroda vs Bengal Weather Report

Playing conditions for the upcoming match will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark throughout the duration of the contest.

Baroda vs Bengal Probable Xl

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Mitesh Patel (wk), Babashafi Pathan, Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala.

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (C), Anustup Majumdar, Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Saksham Chaudhary, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel.

Baroda vs Bengal Prediction

It’s tough to differentiate between the two teams as both Bengal and Baroda have quality players in their ranks. The team batting second is expected to win the match given the favourable batting conditions.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Baroda vs Bengal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A