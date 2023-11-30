Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Baroda and Madhya Pradesh will lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Baroda, led by Vishnu Solanki, are precariously placed at fourth in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.054. They need a win desperately to break into the top half of the table.

They will be a tad low on confidence after losing to Tamil Nadu by 38 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a target of 162, Baroda were bowled out for 124 in 23.2 overs.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.573. They looked like a force to be reckoned with after beating Goa, Nagaland, and Punjab.

But they lost to Bengal by a mammoth margin of 193 runs in their previous match on November 29. After being asked to chase down a target of 255, MP were shot out for 61 in 20.4 overs.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, on Friday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been good for batting. Batters can play their shots on the up, but bowlers will also get the rewards for hard work. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Mumbai. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. There will be clouds, but will not be threatening.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Xl

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki (c), Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt

Madhya Pradesh

Shubham Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshad Khan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli (wk), Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction

Baroda will go into the match as favourites. Madhya Pradesh’s batting faltered in the previous game and Baroda can cash in on their poor form.

Prediction: Baroda to win the match.

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

