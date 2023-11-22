Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Baroda and Punjab will be up against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane will host the contest.

Baroda had a disappointing run last season after they managed only three wins out of six matches. They started their campaign with a 167-run win over Nagaland but finished with a heavy 290-run defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh.

Krunal Pandya remains one of their key players, both in the batting and bowling departments. Atit Sheth is a skilled all-rounder. The onus will also be on Lukman Meriwala, who is more than handy as a bowler.

Punjab, on the other hand, won all six of their games in the league stage last time. However, they lost to Karnataka in the quarters to bow out. This time, they will be looking to go deeper into the tournament.

Punjab, led by Mandeep Singh, have a strong squad at their disposal. They have a power-packed batting unit, capable of taking down the best bowling attacks. Siddharth Kaul and Mayank Markande will lead the bowling attack.

Baroda vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Punjab, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, on Thursday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Baroda vs Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Thane is expected to be a good one for the batters. Teams need to score around 280 to 300 to have a decent chance of winning. Spinners are most likely to come into play.

Baroda vs Punjab Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Thane. Temperatures will be around 22 to 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be on the lower side and there will be minimum cloud cover.

Baroda vs Punjab Probable Xl

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Pradeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya (C), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Kinit Patel

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Harpreet Brar, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Baroda vs Punjab Prediction

Punjab will start the match as the favorites purely because they have one of the strongest batting lineups in the tournament. Baroda are likely to struggle in the bowling department.

Prediction: Punjab to win the match.

Baroda vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)