Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Baroda will be taking on Tamil Nadu in the Group E fixture of the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. This Round 4 game will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, in Mumbai.

Baroda beat Punjab in their opening game before losing to Bengal in their next. They followed it up by defeating Nagaland in their next clash and will be eager to grab their third win of the competition when they will take on Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In a 35-overs match, Baroda posted a mammoth 299 on the board, thanks to fifties from Mitesh Patel (75), Vishnu Solanki (84) and Abhimanyu Singh (62*). The bowlers then limited Nagaland to 159/8 to win the game by 140 runs, with Ninad Rathva finishing with figures of 3/25.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu have played two games so far and won both. They beat Goa convincingly in their opening game before beating Bengal in their second game. They will be hoping to make it three wins a row by beating Baroda in their upcoming clash.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and didn’t allow Bengal’s batters to get away as they knocked them over on 84 in 23.4 overs, with Sandeep Warrier finishing with four scalps. Narayan Jagadeesan top-scored with 30 in the chase as Tamil Nadu got across the line in the 20th over with five wickets in hand.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Round 4, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9 am IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The track at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy is a belter of a track. The bowlers often find it difficult to keep a check on the scoring rate due to the nature of the surface which is batting-friendly. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Wednesday at this venue.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday, with the temperatures expected to hover between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Probable Xl

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki (c), Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya

Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be high in confidence. Tamil Nadu are looking unstoppable in the competition and Baroda will have to bring out their A-game to challenge them on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this contest.

