Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Bengal will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. This is a Group E fixture and will be held at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane.

Bengal won their first two games but finished on the losing side in their third match against Tamil Nadu in a low-scoring affair in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, Bengal’s batters faltered as they never got going and got bundled out on a paltry total of 84. Ishan Porel and Mohammed Kaif picked up two wickets each but it wasn’t enough as Tamil Nadu chased down the total in the 20th over with five wickets in hand.

Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, are having a fantastic time in the competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to lose a single game. They beat Punjab in their last game comprehensively and will be looking to emulate the same performance on Wednesday.

Akshat Raghuwanshi scored 62 but lacked support from the other end as Madhya Pradesh got knocked over on 177. Arshad Khan and Kumar Kartikeya then grabbed three scalps to help them dismiss Punjab on 89 to win the game convincingly by 88 runs.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 4, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The surface at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can trust the bounce and hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect teams to chase on this surface as it won’t change much during the course of the game.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Thane is expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day, with a 10% chance of rain predicted on Wednesday.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Xl

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwara, Abhishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Sudip Gharami (c), Anustup Majumdar, Shakir Gandhi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Mohammed Kaif, Ishan Porel

Madhya Pradesh

Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli (wk), Shubham Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction

Bengal suffered their first loss of the competition in their previous game and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday. It won’t be easy as they will be facing Madhya Pradesh, who have won three games in a row.

Madhya Pradesh have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward into their next match.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this contest.

