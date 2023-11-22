Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bengal and Nagaland will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai will host the contest.

Bengal, captained by Sudip Kumar Gharami, did not have the best of times last time around in the tournament. They failed to go through to the semi-final after finishing third in Elite Group E.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar need to do a chunk of the work in the batting department. Shahbaz Ahmed is a quality all-rounder, while the keeper Abhishek Porel is expected to shine in this game as well.

Ishan Porel and Akash Deep will lead the pace attack. Both cricketers have rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business while playing in the IPL. The likes of Writtick Chatterjee and Pradipta Pramanik need to play their roles as well.

Nagaland have some talented cricketers in their ranks, but the chances of them qualifying for the quarters are remote. Last time around, they lost all their six matches and finished at the bottom of the table.

Bengal vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Nagaland, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, Thursday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Bengal vs Nagaland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Mumbai hasn’t hosted a lot of matches. The scores in the range of 240 to 270 can be expected. The captain winning the toss should opt to field first.

Bengal vs Nagaland Weather Report

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. There would not be any cloud cover and hence, there is no chance of rain as of now.

Bengal vs Nagaland Probable Xl

Bengal

Sudip Kumar Gharami (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal, Abishek Porel (wk), Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep

Nagaland

Joshua Ozukum, Shrikant Mundhe, Rongsen Jonathan, Chetan Bist (wk), Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Akavi Yeptho, Sedezhalie Rupero, Akash Singh, Nagaho Chishi, Renjamo Mozhui

Bengal vs Nagaland Prediction

Bengal will go into the match as favorites without a shred of doubt, and would look to win by a big margin. Certainly, it is going to be an uphill task for the Nagaland team.

Prediction: Bengal to win the match.

Bengal vs Nagaland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)