Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Bengal will face Tamil Nadu in a Round 3, Group E match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday, November 23, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Bengal have started their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a positive note, winning both of their group-stage matches so far. After a nine-wicket win over Nagaland, Bengal defeated Baroda in the previous game by 95 runs.

Bengal scored 314 runs for the loss of eight wickets while batting first. Abhimanyu Easwaran played a stellar innings, smashing 141 off138 balls, supported by Abishek Porel's fifty, Anustup Majumdar's 41, and Pradipta Pramanik's unbeaten 35.

Karan Lal and Pramanik then excelled in the bowling unit, taking three wickets each as other bowlers contributed decently to dismiss Baroda for a total of 219/10.

Tamil Nadu kicked off their VHT campaign with a 33-run victory over Goa. Sai Sudharsan played a standout role in the batting lineup, scoring 125 off 144 deliveries, complemented by Baba Aparajith's 40 and skipper Dinesh Karthik's 47, leading to a total of 296 runs.

Sandeep Warrier secured a four-wicket haul, while Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Aparajith both took two wickets each, contributing to the dismissal of Goa for a total of 263/10.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Tamil Nadu, Round 3, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9am IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium pitch in Mumbai has proven to be neutral, offering support to both batting and bowling. In the last two VHT games played at this venue, one match was won by the team chasing, and the other by the team batting first.

An average first-innings score of 290 runs is indicative of the balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers on this ground.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

One can expect a temperature of 26°C with a 37% chance of precipitation and humidity at 80%. The weather forecast for Monday at 9am indicates scattered thunderstorms in the area.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Probable Xl

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Anustup Majumdar.

Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharsan, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Prediction

In their recent five encounters, Tamil Nadu have asserted their dominance over Bengal, winning four of them. Bengal, on the other hand, have won both their games this season so far, including the most recent one at the same venue. Tamil Nadu also began the tournament with a win against Goa.

Considering the strong lineup of both teams, the toss and conditions at the venue are expected to play a crucial factor in the upcoming match.

Prediction: The chasing team is expected to win the game.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A