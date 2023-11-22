Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Delhi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bihar and Delhi will face off in a Round 1, Group C clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this fixture.

Bihar had a season to forget in the previous edition of the tournament. They failed to win a single match. Finishing seventh in Group C, they suffered five defeats and had two games with no results, bagging only four points.

Moreover, their form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wasn’t promising either. Bihar finished seventh in Group B, with just a solitary victory and six defeats.

They will be keen to put the poor run behind them and start afresh in this tournament.

On the other hand, Delhi had a mediocre outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last time out. They finished fifth in Group B with three wins and four defeats.

However, they had a successful run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Delhi topped Group E with five wins and a no-result from six games, thus remaining unbeaten. They went on to win the quarter-final as well, only losing out to Punjab in their semi-final.

Thus, Delhi will be confident coming into this tournament and will aim to carry their good string of performances forward.

Bihar vs Delhi Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Delhi, Round 1, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Bihar vs Delhi Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to offer an even contest between the bat and ball. The average first innings total at this venue is 243.

Since it is the first game of the tournament on this surface, the team that wins the toss should look to bat second to identify the nature of the pitch.

Bihar vs Delhi Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad on match day. The weather is expected to be bright and sunny. Temperatures will hover around the 32-degree Celsius mark with a humidity of 37 percent.

Bihar vs Delhi Probable XIs

Bihar Probable XI

Babul Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Raguvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Shishir Saket, Malay Raj

Delhi Probable XI

Yash Dhull (C), Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Lalit Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav, Kshitiz Sharma

Bihar vs Delhi Prediction

Bihar produced a disappointing performance last season. They were not successful in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 as well. Bihar will be under pressure to start off well in this tournament.

Delhi are coming off a semi-final finish in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Yash Dhull-led side will be confident of putting up a good show in the 50-over format as well. Delhi certainly holds the upper hand over their opponents.

Prediction: Delhi to win this encounter.

Bihar vs Delhi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)