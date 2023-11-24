Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The upcoming Round 2 fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will see Bihar take on Haryana. Both sides are placed in Group C and this clash will be held at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Bihar faced Delhi in their opening game of the competition. It wasn’t the best of starts for them as they were completely outplayed by Delhi.

Bihar batted first and the decision backfired as none of their batters got going. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 149 in 39 overs, with Veer Pratap Singh top-scoring with 43. Delhi then chased down the modest total in just 22.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The opposite was the case with Haryana as they started Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 with a win. They beat Uttarakhand convincingly in their opening game to open their account in the competition.

Bowling first, Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web against Uttarakhand as he registered figures of 6/26 in his 10 overs to knock over the opposition on 207. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed to help Haryana chase down the total with five overs to spare.

Bihar vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Haryana, Round 2, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Bihar vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Ground is slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. Anything around 300 will be a good total to defend at this venue.

Bihar vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to hover between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bihar vs Haryana Probable Xl

Bihar

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Mangal Mahrour, Babul Kumar, Malay Raj, Sachin Kumar, Abhijeet Saket, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Shishir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman (c)

Haryana

Yuvraj Singh, Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bihar vs Haryana Prediction

A solid all-round effort saw Haryana beat Uttarakhand comprehensively in their opening game. They will be high on confidence coming into this game. Suffice to say, Bihar have a tough job on their hands.

Prediction: Haryana to win this contest.

