Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bihar will lock horns with Karnataka in the Group C contest of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad on November 29, Wednesday.

Bihar are experiencing a disastrous tournament so far. Their campaign started with a defeat over Delhi by eight wickets. In their second game, they lost to Haryana by 10 wickets. Unfortunately, their third encounter ended without a result due to rain.

Speaking about their game against Haryana, Bihar were restricted to 112 runs in 30.4 overs when batting first. In response, Haryana chased down the target in 19.1 overs to win the game by 10 wickets.

On the other hand, Karnataka have registered three straight wins to top the standings in Group C. Their maiden victory came against J&K by 222 runs. Later, they defeated Uttarakhand by 52 runs and Delhi by six wickets.

Heading into the most recent one against Delhi, the opposition batted first and got bundled out for just 143 runs in 36.3 overs. Vidhwath Kaverappa and V Koushik picked up three wickets each. In reply, Karnataka won the game in just 27.3 overs, with six wickets in hand. Devdutt Padikkal was the top-scorer with 70 runs.

Bihar vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Karnataka, Round 4, Group C

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

Bihar vs Karnataka Pitch Report

Both batters and bowlers will love to play on this balanced surface. Pacers will get good enough movement in the earlf half with spinners getting fair turn in the middle overs. Batters need to spend some time on the wicket before going for their shots.

Bihar vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The weather will be clear with no chance of precipitation. Temperatures will hover around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity levels touching 69 percent.

Bihar vs Karnataka Probable Xl

Bihar

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Mangal Mahrour, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shishir Saket, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Veer Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Aman (c), Abhijeet Saket, Malay Raj

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath BR (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Bihar vs Karnataka Prediction

Karnataka, under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal, are entering this encounter on the back of a hat-trick of victories. On the other hand, Bihar are yet to win a game in this campaign. Without any doubt, Karnataka are clear favorites in the upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this game.

Bihar vs Karnataka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A