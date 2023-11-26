Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

On November 27, Monday, Chandigarh will face Haryana in a Round 3, Group C match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Following a commanding 215-run victory over Mizoram, Chandigarh continued their winning streak by defeating Jharkhand in the last match, securing an eight-wicket win. Raj Bawa took a four-wicket haul, supported by Sandeep Sharma's two wickets, while the rest of the bowling lineup, except Mandeep Singh, contributed with one wicket each. While chasing 139, Arslan Khan scored a match-winning 76-run knock with Gaurav Puri’s 34.

On the other hand, Haryana defeated Uttarakhand in the opening fixture and are now entering this game after a dominating 10-wicket win over Bihar. The bowling unit showcased exceptional performance in restricting Bihar to 112/10. Harshal Patel emerged as the standout bowler, securing a four-wicket haul, while Sumit Kumar claimed three wickets, and Anshul Kamboj added one to the tally.

Haryana's openers, Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar, both notched up half-centuries, efficiently chasing down the target in the 20th over.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Haryana, Round 3, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Chandigarh vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been a bowling-friendly one. The bowlers will get movement early on but as the game progresses, the wicket tries to slow down. The batters will have to be careful with the shot selection. The last game played here saw both teams taking more than six wickets.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Weather Forecast

In Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 10:00 am, the weather conditions are forecasted to be mostly cloudy. There is a modest 20% chance of precipitation, and the atmosphere is likely to be laden with humidity, reaching up to 93%.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Probable Xl

Chandigarh

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Gaurav Puri, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Haryana

Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chandigarh vs Haryana Prediction

Chandigarh and Haryana clashed in the 2021 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Chandigarh emerging victorious by three wickets. As both teams enter the game on the back of consecutive wins, the upcoming match promises to be a closely contested battle between the two sides.

Prediction: The team batting first is expected to win the game.

Chandigarh vs Haryana Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A