Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh will lock horns with Karnataka in the fifth round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. This Group C fixture will be held at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand.

Chandigarh won their first two games but lost their way in the next two matches. They lost to Haryana in their third game before losing to Uttarakhand in their next game. They have lost two games on the trot and will have to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

After being asked to bat first, Chandigarh’s top four batters hit fifties to help the team post 305 on the board at the end of their 50 overs. Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets but the other Chandigarh bolwers failed to step up, as Uttarakhand chased down the total in the 48th over with six wickets in hand.

Karnataka, meanwhile, are looking unstoppable in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They have played four games so far and have won all. Their recent win came against Bihar and will look to stay unbeaten on Friday.

Jagadeesha Suchith bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets to help his side restrict Bihar to 217/7. Fifties from Nikin Jose (69) and Devdutt Padikkal (93*) helped them ace the chase in the 34th over after losing only three wickets.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Karnataka, Round 5, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1st, 2023, Friday, 9.00 am IST

Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The pitch at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The batters can trust the bounce, while the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to keep a check on the scoring rate. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature expected to hover between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Probable Xl

Chandigarh

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Puri, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Arjun Azad, Murugan Ashwin, and Sandeep Sharma.

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Sharath BR (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, and Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Prediction

Chandigarh have lost two games in a row and are desperate to get back to winning ways. It won’t be easy as they will be facing the unbeaten Karnataka side on Friday who are riding high on confidence.

Karnataka looks like a settled unit and expect them to make it five wins in a row on Friday.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this contest.

Chandigarh vs Karnataka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

