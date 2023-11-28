Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh and Uttarakhand will lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

Chandigarh, led by Manan Vohra, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.658 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. They lost to Haryana by 84 runs in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 296, Chandigarh were bowled out for 211 in 40.4 overs. Gaurav Puri scored 76 runs off 45 balls with three fours and five sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

Uttarakhand, captained by Jiwanjot Singh, on the other hand, find themselves in the middle of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.984. Having lost two out of three matches, they need to up their game.

Uttarakhand, however, will be high on confidence after beating Mizoram by 137 runs in their last match (VJD). After putting up a massive score of 275 for five in 34 overs, they bowled their opponents out for 138.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, on Wednesday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Ground has been excellent for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to reap the rewards. The team that wins the toss will likely field first; a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will not be on the higher side.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Probable Xls

Chandigarh

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma

Uttarakhand

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Kamal Singh, Satyam Baliyan, Deepak Dhapola, Akhil Rawat, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Prediction

Chandigarh will go into the match as favourites. Although they lost their previous match, they should be able to get back to winning ways against Uttarakhand.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win the match.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

