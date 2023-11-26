Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh will lock horns with Hyderabad in a Round 3, Group B match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, November 27.

Chhattisgarh faced an early setback in their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, suffering a 40-run loss in their opening match against Services. However, they staged a strong comeback in the previous game, securing a 77-run victory over Meghalaya. Chhattisgarh currently hold the third position in Group B points table.

Chhattisgarh opted to bat first against Meghalaya and posted a total of 290/7 on the board. Rishabh Tiwari (96), Ashutosh Singh (49), and Eknath Kerkar (50) made significant contributions.

Shubham Singh emerged as the standout bowler, claiming a four-wicket haul, as Chhattisgarh restricted Meghalaya to 213/10 to secure their first win.

On the other hand, Hyderabad secured a five-wicket victory over Manipur and followed it with a 17-run win against Jharkhand in their previous match. Tanmay Agarwal played a crucial role with a century, supported by Chandan Sahani (49), Rahul Buddhi (36), and skipper G Rahul Singh (34), resulting in a total of 297 runs.

The bowlers came up with a combined effort to restrict the opposition to 280/8, winning the match by 17 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad, Round 3, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is well-balanced, offering some assistance to the bowlers early on. But, as the match progresses, it becomes less favorable for them to take wickets. Batters can expect to score effectively in both innings. The average first innings score at this venue hovers around 260 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is expected to have a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius with a 23 percent chance of precipitation and humidity at 72 percent. As of Monday at 09:00 am, the weather conditions suggest a cloudy atmosphere.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Probable Xl

Chhattisgarh

Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal (c), Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Satyam Dubey, Mayank Yadav, and Ashutosh Singh.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, and Elligaram Sanketh.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Prediction

In the recent five head-to-head encounters between Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh, the former has won four of them. Hyderabad are looking great with two back-to-back wins, while Chhattisgarh won two out of one. Both teams are coming off a win and are likely to put up a strong fight in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The chasing team is expected to win the game.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A