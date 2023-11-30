Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Round five of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will see Delhi square off against Haryana at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. This Group C fixture will be played on Friday, December 1.

Delhi got off to a good start in the tournament. They won their first two games but lost to Karnataka in their next clash. They failed to get back to winning ways as they suffered a loss against Jammu and Kashmir in their following outing and are desperate to get back on track.

Mayank Yadav picked up three wickets for Delhi as they restricted Jammu and Kashmir to 299/7. In reply, their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. As a result, they got knocked over for 224 and lost the game by 75 runs.

On the flip side, Haryana have played four games so far and won all. They are having a fantastic time in the competition and certainly start as favorites against Delhi. Haryana are coming off a comprehensive win over Mizoram.

On the back of contributions from Himanshu Rana (136) and Rahul Tewatia (80*), Haryana posted 315 on the board. Harshal Patel then picked up a fifer which helped them dismiss Mizoram for 125 to win the game by 190 runs.

Delhi vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Haryana, Round 5, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1st, 2023, Friday, 9 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Delhi vs Haryana Pitch Report

The surface at the Gujarat College Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can trust the bounce. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue on Friday.

Delhi vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad on Friday is expected to range between 19 and 28 degree Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day.

Delhi vs Haryana Probable Xl

Delhi

Jonty Sidhu, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Haryana

Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Kapil Hooda (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi vs Haryana Prediction

Delhi are coming off a loss in their previous fixture and are hoping to get back to winning ways on Friday. Haryana have won four games on the trot and will be high on confidence. Delhi will have to bring out their A-game to come out on top.

Haryana have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: Haryana to win this contest.

Delhi vs Haryana Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

