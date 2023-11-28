Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand will host the contest.

Delhi, captained by Yash Dhull, are currently placed fourth in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.462. After winning two matches to start with, they lost to Karnataka by six wickets.

After being put into bat, Delhi were bowled out for 143 despite Ayush Badoni’s knock of 100 off 106 balls with 12 fours and four sixes. Karnataka chased down the target with 22.3 overs to spare.

Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the table and have clearly struggled for momentum in the tournament. Their previous match against Bihar was abandoned due to rain.

Apart from getting back to winning ways, Jammu and Kashmir also need to work on their net run rate, which is currently at -4.057.

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, on Wednesday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has helped the batters and bowlers equally. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. The team that wins the toss will likey field first.

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the duration of the match.

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable Xls

Delhi

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull (c), Harshit Rana, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Jammu and Kashmir

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction

Delhi will go into the match as favourites. Although they lost to Karnataka, they will fancy their chances against Jammu and Kashmir, who have looked completely out of sorts until now.

Prediction: Delhi to win the match.

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

