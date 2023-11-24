Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Delhi will lock horns with Mizoram in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. This Group C fixture will be played at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand on Saturday.

Delhi got off to an outstanding start to their tournament. They comprehensively beat Bihar in their opening game to open their account on the first day.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Bihar on a paltry total of 149, with Harshit Rana finishing with four scalps. Ishant Sharma and Suyash Sharma also chipped in with three wickets each. The top three batters then contributed and helped them chase down the total in just 22.1 overs.

On the other hand, Mizoram suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Chandigarh on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Remruatdika Ralte picked up three wickets but the other bowlers struggled as Chandigarh posted 364 on the board. In reply, Mohit Jangra scored 52* but lacked support from the other end as they got all out on 149 to lose the game by a big margin of 215 runs.

Delhi vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Mizoram, Round 2, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9 am IST

Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Delhi vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground is a tricky one to bat on. The bowlers often have an upper hand while bowling here as they get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters will have to be patient while batting here as hitting through the line won’t be easy.

Delhi vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

The temperature in Vallabh Vidyanagar on Saturday is expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted and a full game is expected to be played.

Delhi vs Mizoram Probable Xl

Delhi

Anuj Rawat (wk), Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Mizoram

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, B Lalnunfela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Jehu Anderson (wk), Remruatdika Ralte, Vanlal Remruata, C Lalrinsanga

Delhi vs Mizoram Prediction

Delhi are coming off a solid win in their opening game and will be high on confidence. Mizoram, after losing their first fixture, will be under pressure against the high-flying Delhi.

Prediction: Delhi to win this clash.

