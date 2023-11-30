Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Goa vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Round five of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will see Goa take on Nagaland at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. Both sides are placed in Group E and this fixture will take place on Friday.

Goa haven’t had the best of starts to the competition. They have played three games so far and lost all. They suffered a loss against Punjab in their last game and are desperate for a win.

Lakshay Garg picked up four wickets for Goa as it helped them knock over Punjab on 289. Krishnamurthy Siddharth played a fighting knock of 70 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 222 to lose the game by 67 runs.

The same has been the case with Nagaland. They also have played three games and are yet to register a single win in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They will be looking to grab their first win on Friday after losing to Baroda in their previous fixture.

In a 35-over match, the Nagaland bowlers struggled a bit as Baroda posted a mammoth 229 on the board. In reply, Nagaland kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 159/8 to lose the game by a big margin of 140 runs.

Goa vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Goa vs Nagaland, Round 5, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1st, 2023, Friday, 9am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Goa vs Nagaland Pitch Report

The pitch at Dadoji Konddev Stadium is a well-balanced track. The seamers get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters will have to survive the new-ball burst. Once they spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Goa vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Thane is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Goa vs Nagaland Probable Xl

Goa

Ishaan Gadekar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rahul Tripathi, Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg , Vijesh Prabhudessai.

Nagaland

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Shamwang Wangnao, Sumit Kumar (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Karan Tewatiya.

Goa vs Nagaland Prediction

Both sides are really struggling in this edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both Goa and Nagaland are yet to win a single game in the competition and will be looking to open their account when they take the field on Friday.

Goa looks strong on paper as compared to Nagaland and expect them to grab their first win.

Prediction: Goa to win this contest.

Goa vs Nagaland Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

