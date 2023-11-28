Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Goa vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Goa will be locking horns with Punjab in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. This Group E clash will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on November 29.

Goa haven’t had the best of starts to the tournament. They suffered a heavy loss against Madhya Pradesh before losing to Tamil Nadu in their next match, which was a closely fought one. They will have to fire in unison to open their account in this year’s competition.

Arjun Tendulkar and Darshan Misal picked up two wickets each to help Goa restrict Tamil Nadu to 296/8. In reply, Snehal Kauthankar (55) and Krishamurthy Siddharth (61) hit fifties but it wasn’t enough as they got bundled out on 263 to lose the game by 33 runs.

Punjab are also struggling in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They have played two games so far, losing both. After losing to Baroda in their opening game, they failed to bounce back against Madhya Pradesh.

Siddarth Kaul grabbed four wickets as Punjab did a fine job of knocking over Madhya Pradesh on 177. What followed was a disappointing effort from their batters as they got dismissed on 89 in 18.4 overs to lose the game by 88 runs.

Goa vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Goa vs Punjab, Round 4, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9 am IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Goa vs Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium assists pacers early in the innings. They get some extra zip off the surface and batting won’t be easy at the start. The batters can start scoring freely after getting their eye in.

Goa vs Punjab Weather Forecast

It will be hot and humid throughout the day in Mumbai on Wednesday, with the temperatures expected to be in the high-20s.

Goa vs Punjab Probable Xl

Goa

Ishaan Gadekar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Lakshay Garg

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh

Goa vs Punjab Prediction

Both sides are really struggling in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Both are yet to win a single game and will look to come out all guns blazing on Wednesday to open their account in the competition.

Punjab have all their bases covered and are expected to grab their first win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Punjab to win this clash.

