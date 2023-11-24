Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Goa vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

On Saturday, November 23, Goa and Tamil Nadu are set to go head-to-head in a Round 2, Group C match at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

Goa enters this match on the back of a seven-wicket defeat against Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and chose to field. Unfortunately, the Goa openers couldn't provide a solid start. With the help of half-centuries from Suyash Prabhudessai and captain Darshan Misal’s and Rahul Tripathi's 92, they posted 272/9 on the scoreboard.

As the match progressed, Darshan emerged as the prime bowler, taking a three-wicket haul, while the rest of the bowling unit struggled to pick up any wickets. Later, MP batters successfully chased down the target in the 40th over.

Dinesh Karthik is set to lead Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the team that boasts five championship titles and two runner-up finishes, making them the most successful in the tournament's history. Despite finishing at the top of the table in the group stage last season, their journey was cut short in the quarter-finals by Saurashtra, limiting their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The team boasts renowned southern domestic players such as Sai Sudharsan, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, and others. Additionally, Kuldeep Sen, the fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh who made his international debut last December, is slated to join Tamil Nadu for the upcoming season.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Match Details

Match: Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Round 2, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The pitch at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane has been a balanced one. The bowlers have been dominant in both halves, while the batters have scored an average of 230 runs. In the last match, both teams crossed the 200-run mark, with the team batting first losing nine wickets and the second team losing all ten.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Saturday morning at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane brings a temperature of 32°C. The weather forecast indicates mostly cloudy skies with no precipitation, a humidity level of 50%, and a gentle breeze blowing at 13 km/h.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Probable Xl

Goa

Arjun Tendulkar, Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Ishaan Gadekar, Mohit Redkar, Rahul Tripathi, Samar Shravan Dubhashi (wk), Shubham Tari, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijesh Prabhudessai

Tamil Nadu

Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, Manimaran Siddharth, Kuldeep Sen, Varun Chakaravarthy

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Prediction

With an experienced lineup featuring players with international cricket exposure, Tamil Nadu is poised for success against Goa, whose team comprises a mix of domestic and local talents with limited exposure in competitive cricket. Considering Tamil Nadu's past performance and the contrasting team compositions, the odds favor Tamil Nadu to secure a win in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu is expected to win the game.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A