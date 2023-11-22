Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group B, Hyderabad vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will commence on Thursday (November 23), with the final scheduled to take place on December 16. The premier 50-over domestic tournament will be played across nine cities. A total of 38 teams are divided into five groups.

Hyderabad will lock horns with Manipur in the first round in Jaipur. This Group B clash will be held at Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur. The former failed to qualify for the knockout stages last year due to a poor net run rate. They finished the group stages in the third spot after winning five games out of seven.

Tilak Varma has been handed the responsibility of leading Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. However, he won’t be available for the initial few games due to the India vs Australia T20I series.

The likes of Rohit Rayudu, K Nitesh Reddy, and Telukupalli Ravi Teja will play a vital role in the competition.

Manipur, meanwhile, had a torrid time in last year’s tournament. They were placed in Group A and finished at the bottom of the points table, having lost all seven games. They will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming edition.

Langlonyamba Keishangbam will lead Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He will look to lead his side from the front on Thursday.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Manipur, Round 1, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, Thursday, 9 am IST

Venue: Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Manipur Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr Soni Stadium is expected to be a well-balanced one. There will be some assistance for the pacers early in the innings but the surface becomes good for batting as the game progresses. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday, with the temperatures expected to hover between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Probable Xl

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Kartikeya Kak, K Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Chandan Sahani, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Manipur

Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Al Bashid Muhammed, Bikash Singh, Chingakham Bidash, Basir Rahman, Kishan Thokchom, Ahmed Shah (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Sultan Karim, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam

Hyderabad vs Manipur Prediction

Hyderabad start as the favorites against Manipur who will have to bring out their A-game to start their campaign on a winning note after a miserable season last year.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win this clash.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)