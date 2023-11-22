Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group B, Jharkhand vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

On Thursday, November 23, Jharkhand and Maharashtra will square off in the Round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) in a Group B match at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.

Jharkhand performed admirably in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy, clinching the third spot on the leaderboard with five wins and two losses, earning them a place in the preliminary quarter-final. Unfortunately, their journey was halted by Karnataka, who secured a five-wicket victory.

On the other hand, Maharashtra had a stellar run in the 2022 edition, going undefeated in the group stage with six wins to top the points table.

Advancing to the quarter-finals, they defeated Uttar Pradesh. In the semi-finals, a victory against Assam secured their place in the final. Despite reaching the championship match, they fell short against Saurashtra, concluding the season as the runners-up.

Virat Singh (390) and Saurabh Tiwary (367) were the top scorers for Jharkhand. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad, last season's second-highest run-scorer, will be unavailable for most of Maharashtra's games due to national duties.

Ankit Bawne, the second-highest scorer for Maharashtra, will take charge of the batting alongside Kedar Jadhav, supported by Azim Kazi and Naushad Shaikh.

In the bowling department, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was Maharashtra's leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps in eight matches, will receive support from Prashant Solanki and Vicky Ostwal this season.

For Jharkhand, Shahbaz Nadeem will lead the bowling unit, complemented by the pace of Varun Aaron and the spin of Ankul Roy.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Maharashtra, Round 1, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, Thursday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the KL Saini Ground is of a balanced nature. The batters can score runs in the first half while the bowlers will come into the picture as the game progresses. The team batting second has won 14 out of 24 games at this venue.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Jaipur is expected to have a pleasant day with a temperature of 21°C. There is no precipitation in the forecast, and humidity stands at 51%. The gentle breeze complements the sunny weather on matchday.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Probable Xl

Jharkhand

Saurabh Tiwary, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Ankul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Supriyo Chakraborty

Maharashtra

Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Siddharth Mhatre, Satyajeet Bachhav, Vicky Otswal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Manoj Ingale

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Prediction

Jharkhand and Maharashtra faced off in the 2018 VHT, with Jharkhand emerging victorious by eight wickets (VJD method). Both teams had a successful previous season, but Jharkhand were eliminated by Karnataka in the preliminary quarter-final, while Maharashtra secured the runners-up position.

Thus, Maharashtra are likely to be one of the favorites this season. The outcome may also be influenced significantly by the toss.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)