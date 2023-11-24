Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group B, Maharashtra vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

On November 23, Saturday, Maharashtra will square off with Services in a Round 2, Group B match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Maharashtra had a poor start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, having lost their opening game against Jharkhand by 6 wickets. Jharkhand won the toss and decided to field first. They witnessed Maharashtra's aggressive batting, setting a formidable target of 355 runs. Ankit Bawne impressed with his unbeaten century, backed by half-centuries from Om Bhosale, captain Kedar Jhadav, and Azim Kazi.

Despite Pradeep Dadhe and Prashant Solanki being the only bowlers out of the eight to secure two wickets, the rest faltered. This led to Jharkhand successfully chasing down the target in the 48th over.

Services have had a contrasting start to their VHT campaign, winning their first fixture by 40 runs. Opting to bat first, Services set a target of 302 runs, losing seven wickets in the process. Shubham Rohlia (50), Ravi Chauhan (61), Rajat Paliwal (57), and Aman Gupta, who remained unbeaten with 91 runs, were the key contributors.

The bowling effort was led by Varun Choudhary, who took a four-fer, supported by Arjun Sharma with two, and Nitin Yadav and Vineet Dhankhar with one each, securing the win in the 49th over.

Maharashtra vs Services Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Services, Round 2, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Maharashtra vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is initially favorable to bowlers, offering them assistance and making it challenging for batters to score. However, as the match unfolds, there will be a shift, and the pitch will transform into a more batting-friendly environment, posing difficulties for bowlers to secure wickets. The average first innings score revolves around 250 runs.

Maharashtra vs Services Weather Forecast

At 09:00 am on Saturday, the weather at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 22°C. The forecast indicates zero precipitation, a humidity level of 54%, and a gentle breeze at 10 km/h.

Maharashtra vs Services Probable Xl

Maharashtra

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, RS Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sachin Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe

Services

Arjun Sharma, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Nakul Sharma (wk), Nitin Tanwar, Rajat Paliwal (c), Abhishek Tiwari, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar

Maharashtra vs Services Prediction

While both teams boast strength on paper, their campaigns had disparate beginnings. Considering the pitch conditions, in 16 out of 24 games, the team batting second emerged victorious, indicating the potential significance of the toss in determining the winner.

Prediction: The team batting second is expected to win the game.

Maharashtra vs Services Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A