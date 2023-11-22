Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group B, Meghalaya vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 begins on November 23. Meghalaya will face Vidarbha in Round 1 in a Group B clash on the opening day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Meghalaya failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 after winning only a single game out of seven. They were placed in Group B last year and finished seventh. They will certainly have to bring out their A-game this year to make it to the knockout stages.

Right-handed batter Rajesh Bishnoi has been handed the responsibility of leading Meghalaya in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is an inexperienced unit. The likes of Kishan Lyngdoh, Anish Charak, and Raj Biswa will hold a key for them as they have been around the domestic circuit for a decent period.

Vidarbha had a roller-coaster experience in last year’s competition. They won three games out of seven and finished mid-table in Group B. They have promising young players on their side and can certainly qualify for the quarter-finals if they play to their potential.

Atharva Taide will be leading Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Karun Nair has left Karnataka and will be representing Vidarbha. Jitesh Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Dhruv Shorey have a good amount of experience under their belt. Their performances will likely dictate how far Vidarbha goes in the competition.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Vidarbha, Round 1, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 24th, 2023, Thursday, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. Once the batters negate the new-ball period, there will be plenty of runs on offer for them.

Bowlers often struggle at this venue and it won’t be a surprise if we witness a high-scoring affair on the opening day of the tournament.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The conditions in the capital city of Rajasthan on Thursday will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to range between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Probable Xl

Meghalaya

Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Nakul Harpal Verma, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nafees Siddique, Akash Choudhary, Lakhan Singh, Dippu Sangma, Swarajeet Das

VIdarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Rajneesh Gurbani

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Prediction

Both these sides were placed in the same group last year and Vidarbha proved to be too strong for Meghalaya. Meghalaya will have to be at their absolute best on Thursday to challenge Vidarbha and get off to a winning start.

Vidarbha looks like a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win this clash.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)