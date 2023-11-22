Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group C, Chandigarh vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Round 1 match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to kick off on November 23, featuring an encounter between Chandigarh and Mizoram. The Group C showdown will take place at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad.

Chandigarh had a pretty good campaign in the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With five wins and two losses, they finished fourth in the points table. However, despite tying in points with the top three teams, they missed out on the preliminary quarter-finals due to a lower negative Net Run Rate (NRR).

On the other hand, Mizoram had a disappointing campaign as they finished at the foot of the Group E points table with six consecutive defeats. Skipper, Taruwar Kohli was the leading run-getter for their side.

The upcoming season will see Manan Vohra continuing to lead Chandigarh, supported by players like Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, and Arslan Khan. Arslan, the top-scorer for Chandigarh in the previous edition, amassed 390 runs in seven games, while Sandeep led the bowling attack with 13 wickets.

Lalhruai Ralte will take the helm for Mizoram, accompanied by talents like G Lalbiakvela. The team comprises a mix of young talents and emerging local players who have kickstarted their cricketing journey in the List A format.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Round 1, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, Thursday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad is expected to be cahsing-friendly. The team batting second has won two out of three games played here. The average first innings score has been around 260-270 runs.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

Ahmedabad's Thursday morning forecasts a pleasant 18°C with a minimal 1% chance of precipitation. Humidity stands at 67%, and a gentle breeze at 6 km/h complements the sunny weather at 9:00 am.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Probable Xl

Chandigarh

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (C), Arjun Azad, Ankit Kaushik, Raj Bajwa, Arjit Pannu (wk), Bhadmendra Lather, Karan Kalla, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh

Mizoram

Vikash Kumar, B Lalnunfela / Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhriatrenga, C Lalrinsanga, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Remruatdika Ralte

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Prediction

Chandigarh and Mizoram have met only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 edition, with the former securing a commanding 10-wicket victory. In the previous season, Chandigarh outshone with five wins in seven matches, whereas Mizoram struggled without a single win in six matches.

Assessing the teams, Chandigarh appears more experienced on paper, boasting a stronger squad compared to the youthful talent-filled Mizoram side.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win the upcoming game.

Chandigarh vs Mizoram Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)