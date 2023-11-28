Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Haryana vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Haryana and Mizoram will be up against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

Haryana, captained by Ashok Menaria, have had an outstanding campaign thus far in the tournament. Placed second in the table with a net run rate of +2.252, they have won all three of their matches.

They will go into the match having beaten Chandigarh by 84 runs. Opening batter Ankit Kumar was the star of the show after he scored 115 runs. Later, Haryana bowled their opposition out for 211 while defending 295.

Mizoram, on the contrary, have had a disastrous campaign until now. They have lost all three of their matches and are sitting at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -4.870.

They lost to Uttarakhand by 137 runs in their previous match. After being asked to track down a mammoth score of 276 in 34 overs, Mizoram were bowled out for 138.

Haryana vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Haryana vs Mizoram, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, on Wednesday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Haryana vs Mizoram Pitch Report

Both matches at the venue in Ahmedabad have been won by the team batting second. Hence, teams should have no double thoughts about fielding first after winning the toss.

Haryana vs Mizoram Weather Report

Playing conditions will be decent for a game of cricket. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius with no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the 50s and 60s.

Haryana vs Mizoram Probable Xl

Haryana

Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Rana

Mizoram

Vikash Kumar, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela

Haryana vs Mizoram Prediction

Haryana and Mizoram have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the tournament. Given the form of both teams, Haryana will start the upcoming game as firm favourites.

Prediction: Haryana to win the match.

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

