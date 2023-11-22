Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Haryana vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Haryana and Uttarakhand will lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand will host the contest.

Haryana, led by Himanshu Rana, did not have the best of times last time around. They failed to make their way beyond the group stage after finishing fourth. Having not won the tournament even once, they will be looking to go all the way.

Skipper Himanshu Rana, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, and fast bowler Mohit Sharma bring in a lot of experience. Nishant Sindhu is a talented youngster and the focus will be on him to step up and deliver.

Uttarakhand, led by Jiwanjot Singh, have a blend of youth and experience in their squad. Aditya Tare has a truckload of experience and he needs to be the nucleus of his team’s batting lineup.

It goes without saying that Akash Madhwal will lead the bowling attack. Having rubbed shoulders with the best, the fast bowler will want to contribute. The onus will also be on the likes of Swapnil Singh, Abhay Negi, and others to deliver.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Haryana vs Uttarakhand, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

There are very few details available on the nature of the surface. Hence, it is not known how the pitch will behave. Teams should field first and gauge the nature of the surface before batting.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Probable Xl

Haryana

Himanshu Rana (c), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Shivam Chauhan, Kapil Hooda (wk), Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar.

Uttarakhand

Avneesh Sudha, Jiwanjot Singh (C), Himanshu Bisht, Aditya Tare (wk), Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Abhay Negi, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Tiwari, Deepak Dhapola, Yuvraj Chaudhary.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Prediction

Haryana will go into the match as the favorites. They have far more experience compared to Uttarakhand, both in the batting and bowling departments. For Uttarakhand, a lot will depend on how Madhwal and Tare perform.

Prediction: Haryana to win the match

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)