Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Hyderabad vs Jharkhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad and Jharkhand will lock horns in the second round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Saturday, November 25.

Hyderabad bagged a five-wicket win against Manipur in their opening encounter of the tournament. They are currently placed atop the Group B standings with a net run rate (NRR) of 2.912.

Captain Gahlaut Rahul Singh was the standout batter with a 70-run knock from 47 balls. Meanwhile, T Ravi Teja continued his white ball form with figures of 3/71 in his 10-over spell.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, bagged a dominating win over Maharashtra by six wickets. They are placed fourth in the Group B points table with a net run rate of 0.358.

In pursuit of 356 runs, skipper Virat Singh amassed 143 runs off 116 balls. He laced his innings with 16 fours and four maximums to propel his side over the line in 48 overs. Varun Aaron shone with the ball, scalping two wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Round 2, Group B

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Pitch Report

The pitch at the KL Saini Ground is flat and is expected to assist batters throughout the game. Bowlers need to find the right lines and lengths to pick up some wickets and restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be hot and humid with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Probable Xl

Hyderabad

Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Rohit Rayudu, Kartikeya Kak, Nitin Sai Yadav, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Tanmay Agarwal

Jharkhand

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Aryaman Sen, Nazim Siddiqui, Vikash Vishal, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Prediction

In the last four matches between the two sides, both teams have won a couple of matches each.

Both sides boast of good batting and bowling line-ups. Comparatively, Jharkhand have a better unit and we can see them beat Hyderabad in a thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win this game.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A