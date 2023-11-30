Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Hyderabad vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

On December 1, Friday, Hyderabad will face Maharashtra in a Round 5, Group B match at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

After clinching two victories, Hyderabad faced consecutive defeats, with Services overcoming them in the latest match by six wickets. Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 210, with Rahul Buddhi leading the scoring with 80 and Tanmay Agarwal contributing 45, while the remaining batsmen were dismissed for 20 or fewer runs.

The bowling unit initially performed well, dismissing Services' top order in the first 11 overs. However, the middle order responded well as they successfully chased the target in the 41st over, losing four wickets in the process. Kartikeya Kak claimed a couple of wickets for Hyderabad, while Chinntla Readdi and T Ravi Teja took one each.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has experienced a mixed campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, holding the fourth position in the Group B points table. They opted to bowl first in their previous game against Meghalaya and restricted them to 227/10 in 47.5 overs. Sachin Bhosale impressed with a three-wicket haul and Pradeep Dadhe took two wickets, while Kaushal Tambe was the only other bowler to claim a wicket.

Maharashtra faced a challenging start, losing four wickets by the end of the 13th over. However, a strong partnership between Siddharth Mhatre (87) and skipper Nikhil Naik (71*) guided them to victory with 9.3 overs to spare.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Maharashtra, Round 5, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 01, 2023, Friday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur has favored bowlers. The bowlers have been dominant throughout the tournament with the average first innings score hovering below 200 runs. Three out of four games have been won by the chasing team.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

The weather seems calm with a touch of clouds, minimal precipitation at 6%, full humidity, and a gentle 6 km/h breeze, a typical partly cloudy start to the day in Jaipur at 09:00 am.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Probable Xl

Hyderabad

Aravelly Avanish (wk), Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Aelgani Varun Goud, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak

Maharashtra

Nikhil Naik (c & wk), Om Bhosale, Kaushal Tambe, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Siddharth Mhatre, Prashant Solanki, Vicky Ostwal, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Sachin Bhosale

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Prediction

Hyderabad and Maharashtra have never encountered each other in previous editions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both teams have been decent in the tournament so far, winning two out of four games. The ground conditions suggest that the chasing team will dominate at this venue.

Prediction: The team batting second is expected to win the game.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A