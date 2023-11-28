Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Hyderabad vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Hyderabad will face Services in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in a Group B clash at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur on November 29.

Hyderabad got off to a wonderful start to the competition. They won their first two games before losing to Chhattisgarh in their third fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Rayudu (102) hit a ton to help Hyderabad post 271 on the board at the end of their 50 overs. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up four wickets as Chhattisgarh chased down the total with 11 balls to spare. It was Hyderabad's first loss of the competition this season.

Services, on the other hand, grabbed their second win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in their last game. After beating Chhattisgarh in their opening match, they lost to Maharashtra in their second game but got back to winning ways by beating Manipur in their following game.

The bowlers picked up regular wickets and did an outstanding job of restricting Manipur to 159/9. Shubham Rohilia (61) and Ravi Chauhan (62*) hit fifties at the top of the order which helped them ace the chase in the 24th over.

Hyderabad vs Services Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Services, Round 4, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9 am IST

Venue: Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr Soni Stadium is a balanced track, with an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. There will be runs on offer for batters once they get their eye in. The spinners get some purchase from the surface and are expected to come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Hyderabad vs Services Weather Forecast

The temperature in the Pink City on Wednesday is expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will be pleasant throughout the day.

Hyderabad vs Services Probable Xl

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Nitin Sai Yadav, Kartikeya Kak

Services

Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Vineet Dhankar, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Varun Choudhary, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia

Hyderabad vs Services Prediction

Hyderabad suffered their first loss of the competition in their last game and will be hoping to bring out their A-game to get back to winning ways on Wednesday. Services, on the other hand, are coming off a comprehensive win and will look to repeat their performance against Hyderabad.

However, Hyderabad have so far looked stronger of the two and should be favored to come out on top in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win this contest.

