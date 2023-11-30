Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand will square off against Manipur in a Round 5, Group B clash in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Jharkhand has blown hot and cold so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. With two wins and as many losses, they are ranked sixth in the Group B points table. Table toppers, Vidharba hammered them in the previous game by 10 wickets.

Batting first, Jharkhand endured a batting collapse, managing a total of only 107 runs. Anukul Roy emerged as their top-scorer with 25 runs, while Vikash Vishal contributed 21 in the middle order. In response, Vidharba's openers successfully chased down the target within the 12th over.

Manipur was handed their fourth consecutive loss in the previous game against Chhattisgarh. Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted an imposing target of 343 runs. Despite half-centuries from Prafullomani Singh and skipper Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Manipur fell short by 88 runs.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Manipur, Round 5, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 01, 2023, Friday, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jharkhand vs Manipur Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is well-balanced, offering some assistance to the bowlers in the early phases. As the game progresses, it becomes difficult for them to take wickets. Batters can expect to score effectively in both halves. The average first innings score at this venue stands around 260 runs.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur indicates a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. With a low chance of precipitation at 5 percent, the conditions are expected to be mostly sunny.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Probable Xl

Jharkhand

Kumar Deobrat, Aryaman Sen, Virat Singh (c), Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, and Vikash Singh.

Manipur

Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Bikash Singh, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Rex Rajkumar, and Sultan Karim.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Prediction

Jharkhand and Manipur are set to face each other for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Assessing their group-stage performances, Jharkhand has secured victories in two out of four matches, while Manipur is yet to register a win.

With the confidence from their two wins, Jharkhand will aim to assert dominance over Manipur in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Jharkhand are expected to win the game.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A