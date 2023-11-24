Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Karnataka vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be played on November 25. Karnataka will lock horns with Uttarakhand in the Group C fixture on Saturday. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting this encounter.

Karnataka got off to a perfect start to the competition. They earned a comprehensive win against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening fixture.

Batting first, Ravikumar Samarth (123) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (157) hit tons, and a quickfire 71* off 35 balls from Devdutt Padikkal powered Karnataka to 402. Each of the bowlers then picked up at least a wicket to knock over Jammu and Kashmir on 180. Vijaykumar Vyshak grabbed four scalps in their 222-run win.

Uttarakhand, on the other hand, got off to a losing start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 campaign. They suffered a loss against Haryana in their first game on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, Aditya Tare top-scored with 65 but the other batters faltered as Uttarakhand got bundled out on 207. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but it wasn’t enough as Haryana chased down the total in 45 overs.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Round 2, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25 2023, Saturday, 9 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a balanced track. The pacers may get some initial movement with the new ball but the surface becomes good for batting as the game progresses. The odd-ball may turn but overall, it’s a good track to bat on.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad on Saturday is expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Probable Xl

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sharath BR (wk), Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Uttarakhand

Akhil Rawat, Deepak Dhapola, Dikshanshu Negi, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Priyanshu Khanduri

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Prediction

Karnataka won their opening game comprehensively and will be high on confidence. Uttarakhand struggled in their first game and will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the high-flying Karnataka on Saturday.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this clash.

