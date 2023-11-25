Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland will lock horns in a Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Saturday (November 25).

Madhya Pradesh, led by Shubham Sharma, bagged a seven-wicket win over Goa in their first game. They are currently occupying the second spot on the table with two points, carrying the NRR of 1.442.

Keeper-batter Himanshu Mantri stole the show with his 127-run knock off 111 balls, featuring 18 fours. Pacer Arshad Khan was the standout bowler with a three-wicket haul. MP would be aiming to add another big victory and strengthen their NRR.

On the other hand, Nagaland, under the captaincy of Rongsen Jonathan, suffered a heavy loss of nine wickets over Bengal in their season opener. Unfortunately for them, nothing went well in all three facets of the game and that would be worrying them moving into their next contest.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland, Round 2, Group E

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Pitch Report

The batters are expected to have a lot of assistance on this pitch with bowlers needing to toil hard right from the powerplay overs. We can expect scores of above 300 on this wicket in the first innings. Spinners with good lines and lengths are anticipated to get enough support on this surface.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Weather Report

Mumbai weather has been hot and humid with temperatures going as high as 34 degree Celsius. Humidity levels would range around 57 degrees percent with wind flowing at 14 kms per hour.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Probable Xl

Madhya Pradesh

Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Nagaland

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar(w), Akavi Yeptho, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Jaganath Sinivas

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Prediction

Madhya Pradesh are outright favorites in this encounter over the less experienced Nagaland outfit. MP, led by Shubham Sharma, are expected to strengthen their net run rate with another resounding win in this encounter.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A