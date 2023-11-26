Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Madhya Pradesh will face Punjab in the Group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on November 27, Monday.

Madhya Pradesh, under the captaincy of Shubham Sharma, are brimming with confidence after bagging two consecutive wins to start their campaign on a high. They would be eyeing to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming games.

In their first contest in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, they defeated Goa by seven wickets with opener Himanshu Mantri smacking a brilliant century. In the second round, MP stunned Nagaland by a whopping nine-wicket margin to top the standings in Group E with an NRR of 4.162.

In their most recent game, Nagaland batted first and racked up a total of 131 in 41 overs, thanks to Kulwant Khejroliya's four-wicket haul. In response, MP chased down the target in only 9.5 overs after losing just one wicket. Rajat Patidar was the standout batter for them with 70*

On the other hand, Punjab, under the leadership of Mandeep Singh, started on a losing note over Baroda by just three runs. They would be aiming to turn the tables when they take on MP in their next game.

Batting first, Baroda posted a good-looking total of 214/9 in 50 overs. Baltej Singh picked up a four-wicket haul for Punjab in the first innings. In reply, Punjab got bundled out for 211 runs in 49 overs, with no batter turning up the heat, losing the game by three runs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, Round 3, Group E

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue appears to be a balanced one with both batters and bowlers getting enough assistance. The chasing side is expected to come out on top on this surface with spinners getting their fair share in the first innings.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and dry with scattered thunderstorms predicted. The maximum temperatures in the city will go to 31 degrees Celsius with humidity levels touching 65 percent.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Probable Xl

Madhya Pradesh

Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Harsh Gawli (wk), Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Prediction

Madhya Pradesh are entering this game on the back of successive victories over Goa and Nagaland in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, Punjab lost their previous encounter to Baroda. With MP boasting a better all-round unit, we can anticipate them to grab their third consecutive win.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A